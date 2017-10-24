UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - UPDATE: Anthony McBride has been found safe, according to NOPD.

Original story:

Police are asking for the public’s help after an 11-year-old was reported missing from his Hollygrove neighborhood home Sunday.

According to New Orleans Police, Anthony McBride was last seen Sunday at his relative’s home in the 8700 block of Stroelitz Street.

Police say McBride was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and gold shoes. He is about 4’4” tall with a slim build with a black and gold colored bush hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 or any NOPD Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

