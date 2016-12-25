WWL
12 for the Road: Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich

Bill Capo, WWL 2:02 PM. CST December 25, 2016

NEW ORLEANS -- Bill Capo sits down with Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich to talk about his amazing path from cruise ship doctor to coroner.

(© 2016 WWL)

