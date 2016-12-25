Close 12 for the Road: Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich 12 for the Road: Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich Bill Capo, WWL 2:02 PM. CST December 25, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEW ORLEANS -- Bill Capo sits down with Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich to talk about his amazing path from cruise ship doctor to coroner. (© 2016 WWL) WWL 12 for the Road: Joking around with Tommy Tucker WWL 12 For the Road: How Chef Nina Compton fell in love with New Orleans WWL 12 for the Road: LPO director Carlos Prieto Jr's Mexican Hot Chocolate CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fatal crash shuts down I-10 East for hours Mother arrested after dumping newborn at Walmart Man admits to fatally shooting his brother in Harvey Phil Johnson's annual Christmas editorial Officers replace gifts stolen in burglary in Gretna Homeless families find homes during the holidays River levee bonfires light Papa Noel's way Monday 12/26 Pinpoint Forecast 12 for the Road: Tommy Tucker 12 for the Road: Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich More Stories Flood protection prospects murky as ever in Baton Rouge area Dec 26, 2016, 10:41 a.m. Man killed in NO East ID'd as former NFL player's brother Dec 26, 2016, 9:30 a.m. Top 12 Best after Christmas sales and deals 2016 Dec 26, 2016, 2:47 a.m.
