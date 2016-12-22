12 For the Road: How Chef Nina Compton fell in love with New Orleans

Some of the best dishes on the planet can be found in New Orleans restaurants, but you might not expect to find curried goat on the menu.

Chef Nina Compton brings that and more to Compere Lapin restaurant. Compton, the restaurant's owner, is one of New Orleans' new culinary stars.

Compton grew up in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, but a visit to New Orleans amde her fall in love with the Crescent City and move here. Her daily trip to work is often the inspiration for her dishes.