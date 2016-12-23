WWL
Close

12 for the Road: Joking around with Tommy Tucker

People across New Orleans drive to work listening to Tommy Tucker on WWL Radio, but you may be surprised when you get to know the man behind the voice.

Bill Capo, WWL 10:21 PM. CST December 23, 2016

People across New Orleans drive to work listening to Tommy Tucker on WWL Radio, but you may be surprised when you get to know the man behind the voice.

Tommy sat down with Bill Capo and the interview got out of hand quickly.

(© 2016 WWL)

WWL

12 For the Road 2016

WWL

12 For the Road: How Chef Nina Compton fell in love with New Orleans

WWL

12 for the Road: LPO director Carlos Prieto Jr's Mexican Hot Chocolate

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories