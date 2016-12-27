WWL
12 for the Road: NCIS: New Orleans' Shalita Grant make a Candy Cane Swirl

Bill Capo, WWL 11:09 PM. CST December 27, 2016

NEW ORLEANS -- NCIS: New Orleans Actress Shalita Grant talks to Bill Capo about her once real-life role as a bartender.

She also gives her recipe for the Candy Cane Swirl.

