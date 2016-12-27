Close 12 for the Road: NCIS: New Orleans' Shalita Grant make a Candy Cane Swirl 12 for the Road: Candy Cane Swirl Bill Capo, WWL 11:09 PM. CST December 27, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEW ORLEANS -- NCIS: New Orleans Actress Shalita Grant talks to Bill Capo about her once real-life role as a bartender.She also gives her recipe for the Candy Cane Swirl. (© 2016 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Marrero Toys 'R' Us closing its doors Robber interrupts family party Krewe of Chewbacchus plans memorial for actress Carrie Fisher Local Guardsman gets Christmas wish granted Mother arrested after dumping newborn at Walmart New proposals for City Park 12 for the Road: Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich Smokers burning out in Louisiana Safety plan announced for upcoming New Year's weekend on Bourbon SLU Christmas Tree recycling program kicks off 22nd year More Stories Woman shot in the hand on CCC, police say Dec 28, 2016, 5:06 a.m. NOPD: Triple shooting in Gentilly Woods Dec 27, 2016, 10:52 p.m. Star Wars-inspired krewe plans memorial for actress… Dec 27, 2016, 9:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs