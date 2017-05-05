14 injured in school bus/pickup truck crash in LaPlace

LAPLACE - More than a dozen children were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus in LaPlace Friday afternoon.



The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said 14 children were being treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Andrew's Blvd. in LaPlace.



There were 28 students on the bus, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.



Sheriff Mike Tregre said an investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released at a later date.

