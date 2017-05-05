WWL
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

14 injured in school bus/pickup truck crash in LaPlace

WWLTV.com , WWL 4:45 PM. CDT May 05, 2017

LAPLACE - More than a dozen children were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus in LaPlace Friday afternoon.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said 14 children were being treated for minor injuries. 

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Andrew's Blvd. in LaPlace.

There were 28 students on the bus, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said an investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released at a later date. 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories