14-year-old girl missing from Cherokee Street home

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who reportedly left her Cherokee Street home.

The reporting person told police that she believes 14-year-old Currie Kinney left her home in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street sometime on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Kinney has ran away from her home in the past.

Anyone with information regarding Kinney’s whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or 911.

