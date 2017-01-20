15 arrested; officer struck in head with brick during protests

Graffiti on a police vehicle in the French Quarter. (Photo: Vince Lewis)

NEW ORLEANS - Fifteen people were arrested and two officers were injured as a band of protesters going through the French Quarter and Central Business District spray-painted graffiti, damaged police vehicles and smashed out windows as businesses, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said Friday night.



Harrison said one of the officers was hospitalized after being struck in the head with a brick.

The group began making its way through blocks on St. Charles Avenue and the Quarter sometime after an earlier protest at Duncan Plaza had broken up.Harrison said the group was wearing masks and dumped paint on police vehicles and businesses like a downtown Starbucks and the Gulf Coast Bank on St. Charles Avenue.Of the 15 arrests, 11 were for felony damage for the vandalism. Fourteen of the protesters were booked with inciting a riot, 14 for misdemeanor battery and 14 for wearing masks.One person was booked with felony battery for striking an officer with the brick.Harrison said his department is all for people exercising their first amendment right to protest, but "what will not be tolerated are acts of violence."More protests are set for Saturday and Harrison said anyone wearing a mask during daylight hours will be warned, at night, anyone wearing a mask will be immediately arrested.

(© 2017 WWL)