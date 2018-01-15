WWL
Close
Weather Alert 34 weather alerts
Close

19-year-old injured in Central City shooting

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 6:39 PM. CST January 15, 2018

 
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Central City. 

Police say the shooting occurred near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue. 

Around 5:45 p.m. a 19-year-old arrived at the University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. 

Additional information has not been released at this time. 
 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories