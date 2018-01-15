19-year-old injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Central City.
Police say the shooting occurred near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue.
Around 5:45 p.m. a 19-year-old arrived at the University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
