19-year-old UNO student missing, police say

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old University of New Orleans student.



Police say Matthew Young was last seen by his mother during December 2017. The reporting person said Young was registered as a student at UNO and scheduled to attend classes starting on January 17.



However, Young has not been heard of seen since last month.



Young is described as 6’1’’ tall and 230 pounds. Young has a birthmark above his left eye.



Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-659-6030.



