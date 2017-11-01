1,900 inmates in Louisiana to get early release; 139 from Orleans Parish

Photo via Thinkstock

NEW ORLEANS -- Hundreds of inmates are getting early releases from Louisiana prisons and jails, a milestone in a push to reduce the nation's highest incarceration rate.

A list from the State Department of Corrections showed 139 inmates being released from Orleans Parish and 141 from Jefferson Parish.

Officials said each case file is being reviewed, and there may be some prisoners on the list that will not be released based on the case.

The early release of roughly 1,900 inmates on Wednesday is the product of a new package of laws overhauling the state's criminal justice system.

The legislation earned bipartisan support from state lawmakers, but some elected officials have denounced the changes.

Click here on mobile to see a list of inmates slated for release.

Louisiana State Inmate Nov. 1 Release List by WWLTVWebteam on Scribd

© 2017 Associated Press