UPDATE: The NOPD has provided a correction, saying now that the victims are a man and a woman and not two women...

NEW ORLEANS - Police making a 'wellness check' at an apartment complex on Palmetto Street Monday morning found a man and a woman shot to death inside.



The discovery was made a short time after 8:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Palmetto in an apartment complex across the canal from Costco and a few blocks from Carrollton Avenue.

Police are unsure how long the victims have been there.



