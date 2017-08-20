SLIDELL – Police say a 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a home in Slidell on Saturday night.

The Slidell Police Department responded to a home in the Palm Lake subdivision around 8 p.m. after family members found their 2-year-old daughter in the bottom of their swimming pool. Attempts were made to revive the child by family members and medical personnel, however the girl was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the incident was an accident, however the St. Tammany Parish Coroner has not yet officially determined the manner of death. According to witnesses, the 2-year-old was out of sight for a few seconds when she apparently fell into the pool. When someone spotted the child, she was immediately pulled out of the pool and a family member began CPR before medical personnel arrived to take the child to the hospital.

Slidell Police Randy Fandal said the incident is a parent’s worse nightmare.

“When a tragic incident like this happens, it affects everyone in the community, including the first responders. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. They will need all the support they can get during this difficult time,” Fandal said.

