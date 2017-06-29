2-year-old girl, father identified in fatal wreck during high-speed police chase

Image: Matthew Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate (Photo: Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – Authorities have named the driver and toddler who died Wednesday during a chase with Louisiana State Police.

Officials named 2-year-old Ivory Washington as a victim in Wednesday's wreck. Her father, Kenneth Davis, 21, was the driver of the vehicle. Another passenger who died in the wreck was not identified.

State Police said Davis shot himself after a high-speed chase that led State Police from downtown to Chef Menteur Highway and Lonely Oak Drive.

The chase began about 2:30 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle at Canal and Rampart streets for a stolen license plate, said Trooper Melissa Matey, Troop B spokeswoman.

The vehicle hit the back of a box truck, and Davis lost control and crashed, said troopers.

The 2-year-old girl died on the scene, as did the unnamed passenger, Matey said.

"The two-year-old was not in a proper child restraint," Matey said. "The passenger was also ejected because of lack of seatbelt usage."

