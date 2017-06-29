2-year-old girl, father identified in fatal wreck during high-speed police chase

NEW ORLEANS – Authorities have named the driver and toddler who died Wednesday during a chase with Louisiana State Police.
Officials named 2-year-old Ivory Washington as a victim in Wednesday's wreck. Her father, Kenneth Davis, 21, was the driver of the vehicle. Another passenger who died in the wreck was not identified.
MORE: Three dead, including child, after police chase through N.O.
State Police said Davis shot himself after a high-speed chase that led State Police from downtown to Chef Menteur Highway and Lonely Oak Drive.
The chase began about 2:30 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle at Canal and Rampart streets for a stolen license plate, said Trooper Melissa Matey, Troop B spokeswoman.
The vehicle hit the back of a box truck, and Davis lost control and crashed, said troopers.
The 2-year-old girl died on the scene, as did the unnamed passenger, Matey said.
"The two-year-old was not in a proper child restraint," Matey said. "The passenger was also ejected because of lack of seatbelt usage."
