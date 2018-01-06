2018 Carnival season officially kicks off

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined members of Zulu, Rex and other Mardi Gras krewes for a special kick-off of Mardi Gras World.



Landrieu had the help of all the krewes to officially announce the start of Carnival season.



“Everyone give it up for Zulu, big round of applause. The incredible of Rex, it's nice to see you, and all of the other crews here today to help us kick off this incredible Mardi Gras season at this the beginning of our 300th anniversary,” Landrieu said.



The Warren Easton band was also there to help kick-off the season. The band will be marching in the Rex parade this year. One of the highlights of the kick-off party were the Rex and Zulu 2018 posters.



For Mayor Landrieu, this year’s Carnival kick-off is special.



“This is my last one. We are going to make it happen, we made all of them happen. Mardi Gras is going to be here forever. I want to thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to serve. Mayor-elect Cantrell I am ready to turn it over to you, you are going to do a great job, and God bless you. Happy Mardi Gras!” Landrieu said.



The krewes are going to be celebrating for the next 38 days along with the rest of the city of New Orleans and everyone who comes to join the party.



