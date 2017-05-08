22 years ago: May 8th flood was one for the books

May 8, 1995.

NEW ORLEANS - It began raining late on May 7th and didn't stop for hours. Homes in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes were inundated with the first wave of flooding. Other parishes suffered as a second wave of rain came through in the following days.



Over a 40-hour span, as much as 12 inches of rain fell in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. Homes and roads were flooded - many of the same ones would be devastated again 10 years later in Hurricane Katrina.



According to Wikipedia, it was New Orleans' biggest flood event caused by rainfall alone.



There were 7 deaths attributed to the rains and claims of more than $3 billion were made to insurance companies in 11 parishes.



Abita Springs was one of the hardest hit areas with 25 inches of rain during the event.





