$250,000 lotto jackpot ticket purchased in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Someone in the city may be sitting on a $250,000 ticket.
According to an email from the Louisiana Lotto Corporation, the winning jackpot ticket was purchased in New Orleans.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are as follows:
02 03 07 12 17 32
The lottery corporation says there was only one jackpot winner.
There are seven tickets out there for the next biggest prize, $2,612. That prize can be won if a ticket holder matches five of the numbers drawn.
