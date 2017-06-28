$250,000 lotto jackpot ticket purchased in New Orleans

Louisiana Lotto (Photo: Louisiana Lottery)

NEW ORLEANS -- Someone in the city may be sitting on a $250,000 ticket.

According to an email from the Louisiana Lotto Corporation, the winning jackpot ticket was purchased in New Orleans.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are as follows:

02 03 07 12 17 32

The lottery corporation says there was only one jackpot winner.

There are seven tickets out there for the next biggest prize, $2,612. That prize can be won if a ticket holder matches five of the numbers drawn.

