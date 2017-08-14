26 generators for pumps arrive; 5 contractors working to fix pumps

NEW ORLEANS – The mayor’s office announced on Monday that 26 backup generators for the city’s pumps have arrived and are being connected.

The city says crews are still working to bring 18 of the 26 generators into service and work will continue throughout hurricane season. The city says it will update residents on generator deliveries and installation as more information becomes available.

Additionally, the city is also in the process of reallocating funds to increase its capacity to clean and repair more catch basins and drain lines.

Seventeen of the 120 pumps are currently out of service and being assessed for emergency repairs, according to the S&WB. The remaining operational pumps are being assessed to determine their capacity. According to the city, five different contractors were hired to fix the out of service pumps.

NOPD has staged barricades in areas that are prone to flooding, including under overpasses around the city. The City also has high-water vehicles and other response vehicles on hand in case flooding occurs. The staged barricades are at the following locations:

Paris Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard

St. Bernard Avenue at I-610

Franklin Avenue at I-610

Gentilly Boulevard and Peoples Avenue

Press Drive and Leon C. Simon Drive

Broad Street and A.P. Tureaud Street

City Park Pumping Station

Canal Boulevard and Navarre Street

Tulane Avenue and S. Carrollton Avenue

Metairie Road at I-10

Due to expected inclement weather, the city has sandbags available at the two new locations; one at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and I-610 and the other at South Broad Avenue and Poydras Street. Sandbags are no longer being offered at Perdido Street and S. Lopez Street.

