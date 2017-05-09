NEW ORLEANS - Three men have been arrested and another is being sought after a series of home invasions and armed burglaries in the Uptown and university area during the past two months.



The burglaries happened between April 3 and May 2 in various home on Pine, Zimple and Broadway.



The arrested men include 21-year-old Kevin Callens, 21-year-old Jeremy Magee and 23-year-old Reggie Parkerinson. Police continue to look for 19-year-old James "CL" King.



Police said the suspects amen got inside of homes and were able to steal items. In some cases they apparently got in and out undetected; in others they kicked in the door and or confronted residents.



Here are the five incidents that police have reports on at this time:



- April 3, 2017: 900 block of Pine Street at 3:30 a.m. Police said two armed men entered the home and demanded money. The victim was struck on the head and the suspects fled with a wallet, cell phone and $800 in cash.

- April 11, 2017: 900 block of Pine Street at 1:45 a.m. (Same home as above). The roommate of the first victim said 3 men kicked in the door and demanded money. When told there was no cash, the victim was struck in the head with a gun and the victims fled with a computer and iPhone.

- May 2, 2017: 2000 block of Broadway at 12:40 a.m. A woman said that three men entered her home and robbed her at gunpoint, taking narcotics and cash.

- May 2, 2017: 7900 block of Zimple 1 a.m. Two men in an apartment said that an armed man entered the home and demanded money. When the victim said he didn't have any cash, the suspect took the victim's computer and a small safe. The suspect took $800 from a second victim and struck him in the head with the gun. The victims said they saw 3 men leaving the scene.

- May 2, 2017: 7900 block of Zimple (time unknown). A victim told police that he discovered his wallet and laptop were missing from his living room table. He said he didn't see anyone enter or leave the apartment.

© 2017 WWL-TV