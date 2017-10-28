3-year-old helps to save dad's life after shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A local family says a three-year-old child provided life-saving help after his father was shot.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, October 25 around 11 p.m. The child's dad, 30-year-old Joshua Youngblood, was driving on Elysian Fields when at some point he was shot twice; once in the chest and once in the shoulder. His son was in the back seat and was not injured, according to Youngblood’s mother, Antionette Sumlin.

Youngblood managed to make a right at North Robertson then veered left, coming to a stop right on the side of Melba’s Restaurant.

“When he called me on the phone and he said, ‘Mom I’m shot, I’m shot.’ He said, ‘Ma please hurry up, hurry up.' That's all that was on his mind for me to get that baby,” Sumlin said.

That baby listened to his father and climbed over the front seat and his father’s bloody body and exited the front door. He walked into the restaurant asking people to help his father.

“I told the people to come here my daddy got shot,” the boy said.

“The people help him out of the car,” he said.

“I just kept praising God. I just couldn't stop ‘cause it was only him that shielded that baby and that baby was a shield to his daddy,” Sumlin said.

Youngblood is still hospitalized but his mother says she is hopeful for a full recovery. In the meantime, she wants to know who would shoot her son and why. To the best of her knowledge, she says her son has had his share of problems with the law in the past, but nothing though would cause someone to take his life.

At the moment, police do not have a motive or suspects. If you know anything that can help NOPD solve this particular case, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

