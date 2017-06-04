$375,000 lotto jackpot ticket purchased in New Orleans

Louisiana Lotto (Photo: Louisiana Lottery)

NEW ORLEANS -- Someone in the city may be sitting on a $375,000 ticket.

According to an email from the Louisiana Lotto Corporation, the winning jackpot ticket was purchased in New Orleans.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are as follows:

04, 05, 19, 20, 21, 22

The lottery corporation says there was only one jackpot winner.

There are eight tickets out there for the next biggest prize, $3,018. That prize can be won if a ticket holder matches five of the numbers drawn.

