4 PM State, city have major safety plan for New Orleans

(© 2017 WWL)
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two killed in Metairie triple shooting
-
16-year-old girl killed in triple shooting in Metairie
-
After 15 years in prison former Harvey man took plea deal, with regrets
-
Survivors of the Hattiesburg tornado share their stories
-
Westwego officer remembered
-
New Orleans women's march draws thousands
-
Locals go to inauguration, women's march
-
Man threatens to jump from CCC after shooting cop, ex-girlfriend
-
Man shots himself on Crescent City Connection
-
Sheriff Normand releases new details on the fatal shooting of a Westwego police officer
More Stories
-
Bars to close doors at 3 am; more security measures in N.O.Jan 23, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
NOPD: Woman found dead near Bayou St. JohnJan 23, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
Person of interest sought in 2016 New Year's fatal…Jan 23, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs