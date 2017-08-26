40-year-old thrown from motorcycle after hitting guardrail in Harvey

HARVEY- A 40-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night on US 90 in Harvey after he struck a guard rail, a sign and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 11:14 p.m. on the upper level of US 90B at Manhattan Boulevard. Louisiana State Police say that John Rosser Jr. of Westwego, LA was traveling on a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the highway at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, Rosser lost control of the motorcycle and struck the left guard rail of the Harvey Canal Bridge. The motorcycle then struck a speed limit sign and Rosser was thrown from the motorcycle. He then fell to the lower level of US 90 B, State Police say.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors of the crash and State Troopers believe that Rosser was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. According to Louisiana State Police, Rosser did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

The crash is still under investigation.

