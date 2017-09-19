50-year-old man injured in fire while renovating home, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS – A man was injured in a house fire in New Orleans East while renovating his home, the New Orleans Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire in the 4700 block of Camelot Drive around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the roof of the home.

A 50-year-old man, badly burned from the fire, was standing in the front lawn of the home, the fire department says. The man told firefighters that he had been renovating the home by himself when the fire started near the back stairway leading to a small attic.

According to NOFD, the man received second and third degree burns over his body and was taken to an area hospital. The fire department noted that smoke alarms were installed in the home at the time of the fire.

Eight NOFD units carrying 22 firefighters responded to the fire and brought it under control around noon. The cause of the fire in under investigation. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and EMS also assisted on scene.

