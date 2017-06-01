$50,000 reward offered for leads in case of slain armored-truck driver

IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS – Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing a Loomis armored-truck driver Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Sallet, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, announced the reward during a brief press conference Thursday afternoon. He declined to provide new details about the investigation, instead saying he hoped the cash would entice someone to share with detectives clues that could crack the case.

“We want to make sure we are catching these folks and catching them quickly,” Sallet said. “If you’re out there, you will not have a lot of friends with a $50,000 reward on your head.”

For those asking why: FBI is involved because it was an attempted bank robbery. They also have jurisdiction over federally insured banks. — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) June 1, 2017

The driver, whose name authorities have declined to release, died a short time after being shot outside the Campus Federal Credit Union at Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He and his colleague were servicing an ATM at the branch when the unknown assailants marched up and demanded money.

Moments later, the Loomis driver and the would-be robbers exchanged gunfire. The driver was hit while the unknown gunmen ran away.

“We will not stop until we have gotten the people who are responsible for this heinous act,” Sallet said. “Until justice is served, we will not stop our efforts.”

The reward is made up of $20,000 from the FBI, $25,000 from Loomis and $5,000 from Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Chief Harrison: The way we solve crimes is with community participation. — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) June 1, 2017

