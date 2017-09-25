7-year-old chased after, burned by stun gun-wielding teen

Kevin Alexis (Photo: Kenner Police)

KENNER - A 19-year-old man chased a young child who was playing near his home and zapped him in the back with a stun gun, burning the 7-year-old.



The incident occurred last Friday night around 10 pm in the 2700 block of Acorn Street. Police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Alexis and charged him with second-degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

According to police, the child told his mother that he was playing on the street when Alexis exited a residence and began chasing neighborhood children with a stun gun. The mother of the young boy noticed blisters, burn marks, and discoloration on her son’s back.

Officer Chad Stroyewski interviewed Alexis who claimed he took the stun gun from his home and was “playing around” with the neighborhood children. Although he denied touching any child with the stun gun, Alexis admitted that he would turn on the stun gun to scare the children.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this incident or Kevin Alexis call Kenner Police Officer Chad Stroyewski at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Alexis remains in custody and his bond was set at $50,000.00

