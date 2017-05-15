7-year-old student accidentally shot in classroom

(Photo: Photo courtesy of KLFY)

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- A 7-year-old student was accidentally shot in his classroom after another child brought a gun to school.

According to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso, a student brought a gun to school in his backpack, which fell out and discharged accidentally, wounding another student.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing surgery and are in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was accidental and is an isolated incident. No threats were made against anyone in the school and no other children are in danger, according to police.

No files have been charged against the child who brought a gun to school's parents. Police are waiting until after the investigation to file any possible charges.

