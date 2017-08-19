71-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in Varnado

VARNADO – A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on crash on Friday night in Varnado, Louisiana State Police say.

Troopers responded to the crash on LA 436-1 south on Varnado around 10 p.m. on August 18.

It was determined the crash occurred as 71-year-old Hazel Marie Caruso of Angie, LA was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on the interstate. Caruso’s vehicle traveled into the northbound lane, directly into the path of a Nissan Juke, driven by 66-year-old Josie Leslie Hartzog. The two vehicles crashed head-on.

According to Louisiana State Police, Caruso was not wearing her seatbelt and she was severely injured in the crash. She was airlifted from the scene, however during the flight she experienced complications and died from her injuries. Hartzog and two passengers in her car were all wearing their seatbelts, Louisiana State Police say. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

