7th Ward residents 'ashamed' of their city after shootings

NEW ORLEANS -- Mia Settles says the gun violence in New Orleans makes her feel ashamed of her city.

"I'm ashamed. I'm ashamed to have different people come and they feel the whole presentation is nice and plausible, but all of this gun violence it makes you embarrassed of your city," Mia said.

Mia has lived on Law Street for three years. She says she's reminded every day about the crime by a bullet hole in her house.

"I just think it's sad," Mia said. "I think it's pathetic that you have to have a bullet wound in your home."

She lives right across the street from a park, but young kids being nearby doesn't stop the violence. A deadly quadruple shooting on Sept. 28, another shooting down the block on Sept. 29 and, a few more blocks away, a deadly shooting on Oct. 17.

Three shootings within three weeks and only blocks away from each other.

Dwight Henry, 23, says he still feels safe, but it's a different story for his 9 and 11-year-old brothers.

"I don't let them come around here," Dwight said. "I don't think they're safe at all."

Police say despite the recent shootings, things are getting better, but people like Mia are still concerned.

"I'm glad I don't have any young people here at this time," Mia said. She says she would be very worried if she did.

© 2017 WWL-TV