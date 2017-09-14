NEW ORLEANS- Inside of the New Orleans Jazz Market, eight out of the 18 mayoral candidates shared their ideas for the future of the city.

The mayoral forum specifically focused on the topic: Flood Risk and Adapting to Environmental Change.

The Urban Conservancy partnered with the Greater New Orleans Foundation to host the forum.

Out of the 18 candidates, those who participated in the forum included: Michael Bagneris, Ed Bruski, LaToya Cantrell, Desiree Charbonnet, Brandon Dorrington, Troy Henry, Matthew Hill and Johnese Smith.

The forum lasted from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Candidates were given the opportunity to answer a variety of questions pertaining to how they would tackle storm drainage, infrastructure, the future of the Sewerage and Water Board, coastal land loss and restoration efforts.

Each candidate then ended the forum with one minute of closing remarks.

Dana Eness, Executive Director of The Urban Conservancy, says in addition to crime and job opportunities, these topics are important and relevant to voters.

"People are still waiting to hear more from the candidates and to understand just how deeply they thought about these issues. We need to hear very proactive responses. We want to hear the candidates response as a regional leader," Eness said.

More than 200 people attended the forum. Those attendees who spoke with Eyewitness News say they feel more confident after listening in.

"I think I made up my mind tonight," New Orleans resident Graham Gremore said.

"I think tonight kind of narrowed me down to two candidates so it's good seeing everybody being able to share their thoughts," New Orleans resident Patrick Niddrie said.

To view the full forum,The Urban Conservancy will stream it live on their website.

WWL-TV will also highlight each of the 18 candidates starting Monday on Eyewitness Morning News.



