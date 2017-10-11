8-month-old dead after left in car for more than eight hours

Police say the father of a 15-month-old Connecticut boy who died after being left in a car on a hot day was supposed to drop his son off at day care but went to work and left his son inside the parked vehicle. (Photo: AP Graphics/file)

HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who was left in a car for more than eight hours.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation determined that the child was unintentionally left inside the car from about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning until about 4:30 p.m.

The matter is still under investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, all findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

