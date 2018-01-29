8 strip clubs on Bourbon Street given suspension notices

NEW ORLEANS - Offering up sex, selling cocaine and marijuana and showing their genitals are some of the things the NOPD, Louisiana State Police and the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco (ATC) say happened behind the walls of eight strip clubs.

"Every business we shuttered was found to have multiple instances of prostitution, committed on these premises," NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said.

The clubs with a temporary suspension include: Temptations, Stilettos, Hustler Barely Legal Club, Hunk Oasis, Ricks Cabaret, Ricks Sporting Saloon, Dixie Divas and Scores (AKA "The Mansion on Bourbon.")

The sting was initially aimed at human trafficking. Chief Harrison says that investigation exposed the crimes they uncovered.

"Although there were no human trafficking arrests made in this particular operation. There have been more than 30 cases of prostitution, as well as drug cases and lewd acts found within the establishment," ATC Commissioner Juana Lombard said.

In detailed reports released to the media, the undercover agents exposed what happened underneath the neon lights.

For instance, at Stilettos, undercover agents say they purchased two bags of marijuana from a dancer known as "Cherry and Chocolate."

The agents also observed a dancer named "Goddess" touch an agents genitals.

The report goes on to say, another dancer who uses the name "Cherry and Chocolate" fully exposed her bare breast, placed it on the agent while also touching and fondling him. That is considered a "lewd act."

"Every club that was suspended will have an opportunity to have a hearing. Some of them are set for February 1st at the ATC Headquarters. Others are set for February 6th.

Jim Kelly, Executive Director of Covenant House, deals with human trafficking victims and those escaping prostitution is calling the announcement a "great first step."

"This is not about the dancers, it's about the owners and managers you know, who are allowing prostitution and drug dealing to take place in their establishments," Kelly said.

Even though the operation didn't find any evidence of human trafficking, Kelly strongly believes it's happening.

"Police Chief Harrison talked of pimps and possible arrest of pimps. If there are pimps involved, there's a very good chance there's force, fraud or coercion involved. And if so, that would make it human trafficking," Kelly said.

ATC records show that Temptation also had legal trouble in 2015, pleading guilty and signing a consent decree for issues related to prostitution.





