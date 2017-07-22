A Mother's Cry marches to take a stand against violence

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A local group is continuing their fight to end violence in New Orleans because for them, it is personal.
A Mother’s Cry held a march Saturday afternoon through Algiers to take a stand against violence in their community.
They might not know each other, but they are family because each parent had one thing in common: they each have lost a piece of their heart.
Parents held photos of their lost family members as they walked with a purpose.
“I’m going to think about my son and let him know I’m going to keep my promise: I will find out who did this to you,” one marcher told Eyewitness News.
At the end of the march, the parents released balloons in honor of their children.
