Abandonded puppy gets lucky when NOPD officer finds him in dumpster

NEW ORLEANS -- An unwanted animal was thrown away in the garbage.

The Louisiana SPCA says it happens more frequently than they would like, but what started out as a dreadful beginning of life for a puppy has a happy ending.

Little Sevin will never know just how fortunate he was.

NOPD Officer Justin Caliste was on his way into his shift when he threw some garbage away in a dumpster. That's when he heard something crying. He reached in and found a two-or-three week old puppy.

The pit bull terrier still had its eyes closed and needed its mother's milk. That was on July 4. Officer Caliste decided to keep him and brought him to the Seventh District Station while he worked his shift.

"I know he was an animal lover. He's actually watched some of my dogs before, so maybe he just felt that this was time. This was the sign he was ready for a dog finding this little baby," said his friend Destinie Hammond who is the Digital Media Coordinator at the Louisiana SPCA. She says the puppy is named loosely after the NOPD 7th District.

Destinie is puppy sitting Sevin for her friend Officer Caliste. She says Sevin had to be bottle fed at first, but today is a strong, healthy puppy.

"He's got a ton of energy. He may be falling asleep right now, but that's because he's played with two of my coworkers' dogs this morning," Hammond said.

The Louisiana SPCA says the number one type of dog that comes into the shelter are pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

"If you don't want your pet, we are open admission, which means we will never turn you away. If you no longer want to care for your pet, even if we are full, we will find a way to take your pet in," said Alicia Haefele, Communications Director for the Louisiana SPCA.

They say it's because of a lack of spaying and neutering there are so many pitbulls locally. And people struggling to afford their pets, or landlord rules and problems, are the main reasons pets are surrendered or discarded.

"So far this year, we've had 687 owned animals surrendered to our shelter. That's not even the stray animals on the streets that we're picking up and bringing in," Haefele said.

Regardless of the reason, no living creature should be thrown away to suffer, because next time there may not be an Officer Caliste around to open his heart and home.

If you have any information about this West Bank case, you can call the LASPCA at 504-368-5191.

And because of a grant, all pit bull type dogs, and all dogs 25 pounds or more, will be spayed or neutered free at the LASPCA for the rest of the year.

© 2017 WWL-TV