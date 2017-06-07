Accused cop-killer found competent to stand trial -- for now

Photo via JPSO (Photo: WWL)

GRETNA, La. – Jerman Neveaux, the man accused of killing a Jefferson Parish deputy last year in Harvey, is competent to stand trial – at least for now -- according to court-appointed psychologists who evaluated him.

Judge Conn Regan of the 24th Judicial District, however, became frustrated during a hearing Wednesday morning when he learning the report, which was completed May 31, wasn't delivered to defense attorneys until Tuesday afternoon.

Regan said he will allow Neveaux's attorneys until July 19 to submit additional medical reports to doctors for their review. If his lawyers cannot change the report by the next hearing on Aug. 2, Neveaux will be considered able to assist in his own defense.

Among the medical records attorney Martin Regan would like doctors to consider are those that claim damage to Neveaux's frontal lobe and lead poisoning as a child that led to an intellectual disability.

Neveaux, who was brought into court in a wheelchair, faces the death penalty for allegedly killing Deputy David Michel Jr. after the deputy stopped him for questioning on Manhattan Boulevard on June 22, 2016.

Authorities have said Neveaux shot Michel once while they were on the ground and pumped two more bullets into his back after Neveaux stood up.

He ran away to a nearby home where he was arrested by deputies who were recorded beating him as they took him into custody. He suffered fractured bones in his face and was badly bruised and has since attended hearings in a wheelchair.

Regan had filed a motion for Neveaux to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Competency to stand trial is determined by a standard known as the Bennett criteria, named after a Louisiana Supreme Court case. It's a separate issue from the insanity defense, which contends a defendant didn't know right from wrong when a crime was committed.

