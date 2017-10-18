Accused cop killer smears feces over his head in court

NEW ORLEANS -- The jury selection for an accused cop killer came to a stop Wednesday when the defendant smeared feces over his head, face and mouth.

Travis Boys faces a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing New Orleans Police Officer Daryle Holloway in 2015 while being transported in the back of Holloway's police unit.

Holloway's uncle, criminal defense attorney David Belfield, told The New Orleans Advocate that Boys pulled out a piece of feces wrapped in tissue paper and proceeded to spread it across his head, face and mouth.

Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman stopped jury selection for the day and ordered that a mental competency hearing be held for boys Thursday morning.

