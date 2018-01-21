After beating a heart defect twice, local mom now needs new liver to live

(As originally posted on New Orleans Moms Blog)

Eighteen years ago, I began a journey that would change the course of my life forever. At age 23, when most girls are worried about school or the next step in life, I found myself laying in a hospital bed, barely able to lift my head.

I was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and I required a heart transplant or I would die. I couldn’t believe it! My dreams, my hopes of ever becoming a mother were gone! It would be a miracle if I survived this hospital stay. Earlier that day, in a small New Jersey town, a 12-year-old boy lost his life, and was being kept artificially alive. When the doctors declared him brain dead, his family made the most heart wrenching and noble decision to donate his organs. I received his heart. I was given a second change at life, and I am forever grateful.

I woke up on December 16, 2000 with his heart. I was alive!

Since then my life has been nothing short of a miracle. I later needed a 2nd heart transplant and later a kidney transplant. I was given a third chance at life.

I also became a mother! I adopted a sweet little girl in 2016 with my wonderful husband Tim, and moved to New Orleans this past summer. Instantly, I made friends with the girls in the Uptown Neighborhood Group! I even attended the Moms Night Out. It was a blast, and things were looking up. I was immediately smitten with this wonderful vibrant city. My husband’s career has relocated us a few times, but this is by far the most exciting move. Between the food, the music, the people – it’s quickly become our favorite city, and one that I hope to raise sweet little Sophia in.

Unfortunately, 2 months after arriving to New Orleans, I was hit with devastating news: I was diagnosed with ESRD – end stage of renal disease. This means I now need a new kidney to live. This is another battle I have to fight, and I’m up for the challenge. I’m a warrior, a survivor, and more than ever, I’m fighting for my daughter and husband most of all.

So, I need your help! I need a living kidney donor, and I’m looking for my kidney soul mate.

Did you know that you only need 1 kidney to function?

Come join my fight!

Things you can do:

SHARE my story! Please share it on all your social media, both locally and nationally.

Get tested! If you wanted to become my kidney champion, you can get tested to see if we are a match. The first step is a simple blood test. That’s it!

To learn more about living kidney donation, you can read more HERE.

To get tested in New Orleans, please contact my Transplant Coordinator at 504-842-3925

Moving to New Orleans was no coincidence. The city that keeps on fighting and overcoming obstacles. Yeah, it was meant to be.

© 2018 WWL-TV