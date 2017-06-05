NEW ORLEANS – Madison Hunt wants to be the one helping others. But now, this life coach is stranded in New Orleans after being hurt in a crash with a prison bus on I-55. Now she needs help getting back to Alaska.

“Out of nowhere, just all of a sudden was spun around,” Hunt said. That was the last thing she remembers before her accident on I-55 on April 6.

“When I came to is when I saw the bus like right there, kind of by my head,” she said.

Hunt was traveling from her mom’s home in Alabama to visit a friend in New Orleans.

Hunt lost everything in the crash and the injuries have left her unable to move much of her arm and leg. She says the pain is often so excruciating she can barely hold a phone, let alone drive.

Since the accident, she had saved up to drive home to her native Alaska in her fixed up camper. A generous friend has let her stay with them for the time being.

“There’s a time limit. You can’t stay here forever,” Hunt said. “I don’t want to.”

But now, she is stuck because the costs have added up and she has yet to see an insurance payout.

“Because I had taken this one step to become and entrepenenur, I have worked since I was 14,” Hunt said. “So I decided to do the life coaching thing, and I did not have my personal medical insurance.”

Hunt had left a corporate job with plans to become a life coach. It was a dream after battling cancer in her youth. But now she’s the one in need of help from others as she tries to raise funds to go home.

“I just want to go home and be safe with my family and have that hug from my mom,” She said.

Hunt has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help her get back on her feet. Click here to donate.

