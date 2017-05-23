Algiers residents: we're being ignored in plans for West Bank ferry terminal

NEW ORLEANS -- Change is coming to the New Orleans ferry system, but not in the way many Algiers residents were hoping.

After facing criticism over the plan for the Canal Street Terminal, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) held a community meeting Tuesday night to get feedback from residents on the future of the Westbank Ferry Landing. Many residents who attended the meeting said they felt ignored.



"This is the Algiers Ferry Terminal and they should start listening to Algiers,” former councilwoman Jackie Clarkson said.

Others agreed.



"I'm really just here to make sure my voice is being heard by those in power,” resident Rick Davis added.



Another resident, Mark Rosenbaum said he felt the public meetings were a step in the right direction.



"I know it's been open to a degree, I wish they'd let the public give their input a little more like this meeting,” Rosenbaum said.

Residents said when the plan was started, they were left out.



"Algiers was left out of the original meetings and Algiers are the people who go to work and go to be a part of the East Bank through the Algiers ferry,” Clarkson said.



RTA said their goal is to be as transparent as possible and focused on improving, not removing the current Algiers point ferry structure by adding better lighting, a new coat of paint and possibly having food trucks certain days of the week. West Bank Residents are worried the proposed plans could leave them out in the elements or struggling to find ways across the train tracks on the East Bank. That's why they're demanding the future terminal and the areas around it are covered.



"You're waiting in the rain, you're waiting in the sun. This is South Louisiana. You need comfort,” Rosenbaum said of the first draft of the proposed plans featuring an open-air terminal.



Algiers residents are passionate about their ferry and RTA says they're passionate about making improvements. Now the two groups just need find common ground.



Real estate developers interested in bidding on this future Algiers project are encouraged to attend a meeting Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m.- 12:00p.m. in the RTA Board Room located at 2817 Canal St. A project site walk-through will take place from 2:00p.m.-3:00p.m. at the Algiers Point Ferry Terminal located on 7360 Patterson Dr. in Algiers Point.



RSVP is required to attend by emailing pamela.harris@transdev.com.



For more information, please visit www.norta.com, follow them on Facebook & Twitter @NewOrleansRTA, or call the Customer Care Rideline at 504-248-3900.

© 2017 WWL-TV