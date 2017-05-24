Alton Sterling's family demands firing of BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE – Lawyers for Alton Sterling’s children are demanding that the officers involved in his fatal shooting last July be fired.

The letter was sent to Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

The letter specifically cites information provided by the Department of Justice that said Officer Blane Salamoni walked up to Sterling before the fatal confrontation and threatened him using obscenities.

“The Sterling family continues to stand by their position that not all officers in the BRPD conduct themselves in the same manner as Officer Salamoni; but by keeping him on the force it continues a very dark cloud over the city and the department,” the letter reads.

The second officer involved in Sterling’s death is Howie Lake II.

When asked about calling for the resignation of the officers, Broome told The Advocate she and Dabadie are discussing the community’s concerns.

While the Justice Department declined to prosecute the officers, state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is investigating the case.

Attorneys for Sterling’s children noted that the AG’s investigation is not to determine if the officers should remain on the force.

