Amanda Shaw named 2018 Grand Marshal of Nyx

NEW ORLEANS -- Local singer and musician Amanda Shaw will be leading the ladies of Nyx on their 2018 outing along the Uptown route.

The announcement was made by the Mystic Krewe of Nyx Friday.

“Amanda Shaw is the essence of New Orleans and Louisiana and embodies how much music means to all of us," said Nyx Captain Julie Lea. "As New Orleans celebrates its Tricentennial, Amanda was the perfect woman to lead us off into our biggest celebration yet.”

More than 3,300 women will ride Feb. 7 with the all-female krewe, formed in 2011. The parade will feature 44 floats, 16 bands and it's signature throw, hand decorated purses.

