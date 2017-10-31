Ambulance driver brought to hospital after crash on West Bank

Firefighters clean up the scene where an ambulance and pickup truck were involved in a crash Tuesday morning. (Photo: Sheba Turk / WWL-TV)

MARRERO -- An ambulance driver was brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure after an accident on the lower Westbank Expressway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened a little before 9 a.m. at Barataria Boulevard and involved the ambulance and a pickup truck.

State Police said the Acadian Ambulance, which was not responding to an emergency call, was knocked onto the driver's side when a pickup truck ran a red light at the intersection.

An eyewitness said the smbulance driver was bleeding after the accident, but authorities said she and the passenger in the front seat were taken away from the scene so doctors could check them out.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for running a red light, State Police said.

The crash closed the westbound lower expressway for a brief time.

No other injuries were reported.

