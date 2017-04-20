Analyst: only 20 percent of homicides solved this year

NEW ORLEANS -- With the percentage of homicide cases where an arrest has been made plunging, community leaders wonder if families will ever see justice.

It’s been more than a month since a mother and her two children were killed in their Gentilly home. On Tuesday, a retired kindergarten teacher was killed on her front porch in the same neighborhood.



Police said the investigations into both shootings are active and ongoing.

"We're not going to stop until we find out who did this,” District Three Commander Jeff Walls said.

However, crime statistics appear to say otherwise.

"In 2011, as the manpower declined, the amount of resources dedicated to the homicide unit declined and we see a corresponding drop in the number of murders that have been cleared each year,” WWL-TV Crime Analyst Jeff Asher said.

In 2015, 57 percent of murders nationwide were solved. However, in New Orleans that same year, that rate was only 39 percent. So far this year, it's less than 20 percent.

"We're at 11 of 60, so that's 18 percent of murders that have been solved this year which again it's still early in the year and that number would be expected to hopefully rise,” Asher said.

However, the homicide department is dealing with more murders and less staff.

"Over 10 murders per detective which is basically double what it was in the 2014 time frame,” Asher said.

It can create a vicious cycle.

"Not solving murders leads to more murders and revenge and retribution killings so it's definitely a very serious problem," Asher said.

A serious problem with few answers.



If you have any information about any New Orleans murders, call NOPD’s Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

