NEW ORLEANS- Hundreds of Oyster lovers braved the dreary weather Saturday for the annual Oyster Festival near the Riverfront.

The festival featured oyster competitions including the Acme Oyster House World Oyster Eating Championship, the P&J Oyster Shucking Competition and the New Orleans Fish House Largest Oyster Contest. More than 20 restaurants were also in attendance.

Festival goers also listened to live music along with their food and drinks.

The festival, which began in 2010, educates the country on the benefits of the Louisiana Gulf Oyster. It also honors and celebrates restaurant owners and oyster farmers in Louisiana.

Sunday will be your last chance to catch the Oyster Fest. Festivities continue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Woldenberg Park next to the Entergy Giant Screen Theater.

© 2017 WWL-TV