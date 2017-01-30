Archbishop Aymond: executive order does not support our Catholic principles

112209aymond.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- The leader of the New Orleans Archdiocese released a statement Monday on the recently signed executive order on immigration.

"The recent Executive Orders regarding immigration and refugee resettlement do not support our Catholic principles," said Archbishop Gregory Aymond. "While we must provide for the security of our communities and our nation, we must regulate our borders in a way that is just and merciful and supports the dignity of the human person and families. We must reach out with compassion to those who have lost loved ones and who are victims of persecution and violence."

The statement came in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump Friday. t suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The full statement is as follows:

Both the Old and New Testaments tell compelling stories of refugees forced to flee because of

oppression. Jesus himself gave us the instruction, "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty

and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me" (Mt 25:35).

Catholic Social Teaching states that people have the right to move to provide for a better life for

themselves and their families. We have never advocated to open our boarders indiscriminately, but are

called to live out this teaching with open hearts and to accompany those who are lawfully seeking a new

life in a new land without discriminating by race, creed or religion. We strongly support protection of

religious minorities, including Christians. We recognize that people of many faiths and nationalities are

also persecuted and need protection. We support protection for all vulnerable refugees, regardless of

nationality or religion.

The recent Executive Orders regarding immigration and refugee resettlement do not support our

Catholic principles. While we must provide for the security of our communities and our nation, we must

regulate our borders in a way that is just and merciful and supports the dignity of the human person and

families. We must reach out with compassion to those who have lost loved ones and who are victims of

persecution and violence.

We believe the immigration system in this country is broken, and that it has been broken for many

years. These Executive Orders do nothing to address the critical issues affecting so many around the

world seeking a new life. My plea to our government leaders is that we take up this very real issue.

I ask all people of good will to pray and reflect on this remembering that Jesus himself was once a

refugee and that our call to reach out in love to those who are vulnerable and suffering comes from our

Savior. I pray that voices are heard, and that those with opposing beliefs can come together in a

peaceful way to work for justice. Let us together move from attitudes of defensiveness and fear towards

acceptance and compassion so that we may answer the Gospel call to, “welcome the stranger.”

