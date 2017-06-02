Armed robbers steal trumpets from local musician after benefit concert

Local funk-rock band Flow Tribe's new single is "You Know What It's All About."But on Thursday night, it was all about survival and staying calm for lead singer K.C. O'Rorke after a group of young men in an SUV pulled up to him and robbed him at gunpoin

WWL 5:13 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories