Arrest made in Jefferson Parish attempted kidnapping cases

Joseph Picard, 41, is accused of trying to lure or kidnap women and children in at least four separate incidents in Metairie and Kenner. (Photo: Mike Millon / WWL-TV)

METAIRIE, La. – Jefferson Parish sheriff and Kenner police SWAT teams were called out to an apartment complex near 22nd and Idaho streets in Kenner where authorities found a man suspected in a number of kidnapping attempts.

Joseph Picard, 41, is accused of trying to lure or kidnap women and children in at least four separate incidents in Metairie and Kenner.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Picard spent the night in a woman’s apartment at the Kenner corner. She apparently let him in, Normand said.

Picard was arrested without incident after a brief standoff.

“We sent in the robot, and we were able to determine that he was unarmed and were able to gain entry,” Normand said at the scene.

According to the JPSO, Picard approached a group of children yesterday at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie and offered an 11-year-old girl $100 to do work for him.

Deputies questioned Picard after that and later released him.

A short time later, though, a man fitting Picard’s description tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in the 2200 block of Judith Street a few blocks from the playground, investigators said.

According to the JPSO, Picard tried to kidnap a 28-year-old woman at knifepoint near Jade Street and Buras Drive in Metairie. She sustained a knife injury while struggling to get away.

Picard is also suspected in a similar attempted kidnapping in Kenner.

“Mr. Picard approached a teenage girl yesterday off of Veterans and Massachusetts and offered her $100 to come back and take nude photographs,” Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser said.

Authorities continue to search for other possible victims.

“We’re going to reach out to see whether or not there are any similar incidents that we’ll be able to bring to some conclusion,” Normand said.

