At 12:30, NOPD to discuss recruiting report

(© 2017 WWL)
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
If you were caught by mobile traffic cameras you won't have to pay - this time
-
'Triple C' could be behind Slidell shooting and already in your home
-
Ferry rides worry new design caters to tourists, not commuters
-
New Orleans East shootings overnight
-
Mobile traffic camera unit ticketed by Levee Board Police
-
Thursday Morning 1/19 Pinpoint Forecast
-
Youth in the sights of gun violence problem nationwide
More Stories
-
2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of EventsJan 19, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Southern Louisiana could be in for severe weather…Jan 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Fifth Harmony, Lee Brice and Tony Orlando headline…Jan 19, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs