Atlanta synagogue with civil rights ties brings teens to N.O. to volunteer

NEW ORLEANS --With every scoop of the shovel and every handful of mulch, a group of students from the Temple Breman Religious School in Atlanta hopes to make a difference planting trees at New Orleans City Park.

Every two years, the synagogue sends a group of 8th and 9th graders to complete a weekend of service in New Orleans in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.

MORE: Volunteer opportunities and marches on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The temple itself has historical ties to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950's. A white supremacist group, frustrated with social activism espoused by senior synagogue leadership, bombed the temple in 1958.

Since then, the volunteers say the Reform congregation has continued to push for change. That includes their trips to New Orleans.

"It definitely makes me realize how much it helps just from one person helping. It can create a big change," said senior volunteer Carolyn Capelouto.

This year, the volunteers partnered with the NOLA Tree Project to plant about 50 trees at City Park.

"We've got beautiful oak and cypress trees going in and those are great for absorbing water and we know New Orleans needs trees that soak up storm water. So, these are going to have a very important role for this area," said Connie Uddo, Director of the NOLA Tree Project.

The group has been working to re-forest the park after Hurricane Katrina destroyed so many of the area's ancient oaks and cypress trees. City Park's volunteer coordinator had them working in the remote part of the park known as Scout Island.

"We're really grateful to have them at the park. Honestly a lot of the tree plantings and mulching trails and everything we wouldn't be able to get done without volunteers," said Tyler Havens, City Park Volunteer Manager.

But the work the students are doing isn't just helping the environment, they say it's planting the thought that a life of service is a life well-lived, just like the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"I feel like it will inspire other people to come out if they see younger kids who aren't even from the city coming down helping them out," said Max Maslia, a temple volunteer.

The group began their weekend of service helping organize classrooms at the KIPP charter school Saturday in Central City.



(© 2017 WWL)