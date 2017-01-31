NEW ORLEANS -- At Loyola University, law students had their eyes glued to the screen as President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee.

"He picked someone who comes sometimes down on the left and sometimes down on the right," third-year law student Scott Hamilton said.

Other students agreed.

"He is very similar to Scalia and, I mean that means the makeup of the court is what it has been in the past," third-year law student Amanda Meadow said.

It's a pick Hamilton feels is a timely one.

"I think choosing someone who has a broad spectrum of experience and a broad spectrum of decisions is probably appropriate at a time when the country is a little on edge," Hamilton said.

New Orleans attorney Caroline Fayard once served as a federal court clerk. Fayard said environmental laws could be a major issue for the Supreme Court, particularly dealing with regulation.

"If you're in the New Orleans gas industry dealing with fossil fuels, then you tend to want less regulation not more," she said. "Whereas, if you're more on the environmental side of things and we've seen a lot of debate lately with the executive orders on pipelines and other things, you'd obviously want stricter regulations."

While not on the docket right now, the President's Executive Order on travel restrictions and immigration could also emerge.

Fayard said four of the federal district judges around the country have issued statements saying the ban is not enforceable, adding they had questions about its Constitutionality.

"But that is a challenge that could eventually go up to the Supreme Court because it certainly implicates constitutional rights like equal protection and due process of law," Fayard added.

"I"m actually a practitioner of in our immigration clinic here. So the way the court rules on immigration pretty directly affects my clients. So I'm very concerned about immigration issues coming up in the next few years," Meadow said.

Then there is always the chance abortion could come forth as another big item.

"Roe v. Wade, while it has been in the news lately both with the Women's March and D.C., as well as the March for Life, that was also in D.C. there is really right now less of a concern that will change due to Justice Kennedy being on the court. He is the justice that is usually seen as the more moderate swing voter," Fayard said.

Before any of these issues come to the surface, Gorsuch will face confirmation hearings, something Fayard said could prove intense.

"It's my sense that particularly the Senate Democrats are going to use this confirmation process and this new nomination as really a line in the sand to stand up to what they see as executive overreach//Which of course is ironic given that was the same complaint that senate republicans and republicans had against President Obama and his administration," Fayard said.

One of the important things Hamilton said he will watch for is how Gorsuch applies the law equally.

"Everyone should be opened minded, and stay skeptical," Hamilton said.

